4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A three-vehicle crash in a Chicago suburb killed four high school students and injured a fifth and two other people, authorities said.

The teenagers killed in Tuesday night’s crash in Wheeling were between the ages of 16 and 18 and were traveling in the same car in the suburb northwest of Chicago, police said.

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the 10:20 p.m. crash, which involved three vehicles, one of which struck a light pole, causing a local power outage, Wheeling police said.

“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.

The teens who were killed went to Buffalo Grove High School, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a statement. The injured student also goes there.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members,” Kim added.

The district said it wasn’t releasing the names of the students who died out of respect for their grieving families.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary...
Two men arrested after death investigation
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment

Latest News

Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center
Prohibition comes to an end in Allen County with wet/dry decision
Prohibition comes to an end in Allen County with wet/dry decision
‘Feed the Force’ luncheon raises money for Crime Stoppers program
‘Feed the Force’ luncheon raises money for Crime Stoppers program
Chaney's Dairy Barn to be featured in upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's All-American Road Trip
Chaney's Dairy Barn to be featured in upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's All-American Road Trip
Beshear vs Cameron in the race for state governor
Beshear vs Cameron in the race for state governor