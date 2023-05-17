Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County, man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for three counts of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on March 26, 2021, in Allen County, Timothy D. Harrison, 41, possessed with the intent to distribute 24.002 grams of methamphetamine. Harrison also possessed a Ruger Wrangler .22 caliber revolver.

Harrison was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of the following felony offense.

On Feb. 25, 2020, in Allen Circuit Court, Harrison was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

On May 12, 2021, in Warren County, Harrison possessed with the intent to distribute 25.69 grams of methamphetamine, and a Taurus PT 24/7, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Harrison was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of the above stated felony offense.

On Nov. 17, 2021, in Allen County, Harrison possessed with the intent to distribute 39.40 grams of methamphetamine.

Following the 10-year prison sentence, Harrison was ordered to serve 4 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the DEA Bowling Green Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scottsville Police Department, with assistance by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office.

