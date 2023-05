ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters have decided to allow alcohol sales in the county following Election Day Tuesday.

The yes votes were 3,053 while 2,290 people voted no.

According to Allen County voting officials, this is the final tally of all the votes for this measure.

We will have more information as it is released.

