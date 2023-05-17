Bowling Green man charged with manslaughter after overdose death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death.

On February 14, Bowling Green Police responded to the 4500 block of Wal Valley Way in reference to a death investigation.

According to police records, a man called police after he went to check on his grandson, Junius Carpenter, and found him dead.

Bowling Green Police Detectives and Drug Task Force Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation.

Detectives found a rolled-up $100 bill in Carpenter’s pocket and bagged it as evidence.

After further investigation, on Monday, May 15, police arrested Khai Lian, 20, of Bowling Green.

Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County Jail on a $10,025 cash bond.

Lian’s arraignment is scheduled for May 22.

