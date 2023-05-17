Bowling Green man charged with manslaughter after overdose death

Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County Jail on a $10,025 cash bond.
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death.

On February 14, Bowling Green Police responded to the 4500 block of Wal Valley Way in reference to a death investigation.

According to police records, a man called police after he went to check on his grandson, Junius Carpenter, and found him dead.

Bowling Green Police Detectives and Drug Task Force Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation.

Detectives found a rolled-up $100 bill in Carpenter’s pocket and bagged it as evidence.

After further investigation, on Monday, May 15, police arrested Khai Lian, 20, of Bowling Green.

Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County Jail on a $10,025 cash bond.

Lian’s arraignment is scheduled for May 22.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Police respond.
UPDATE: One person killed in wreck on I-165
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary...
Two men arrested after death investigation
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Update from Daniel Cameron Watch Party
Daniel Cameron gives speech following republican nomination win
The latest from Kelly Craft Watch Party
Kelly Craft reacts to primary results
Update from Ryan Quarles Watch Party
Ryan Quarles talks on staying positive following second place finish on election night
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales