‘Feed the Force’ luncheon raises money for Crime Stoppers program

Patrick McKinney, founder of South Cow food truck, prepares food on a grill during the 'Feed...
Patrick McKinney, founder of South Cow food truck, prepares food on a grill during the 'Feed the Force' fundraiser held for the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at SoKY Marketplace in downtown Bowling Green on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. McKinney was working Wednesday alongside his wife, Laurie, and their daughter, Clarissa.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain and Gene Birk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Officers from area law enforcement agencies were on hand at the annual “Feed the Force” fundraiser held Wednesday afternoon.

The event, held at the SoKY Marketplace in downtown Bowling Green, helps the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers raise money to stop crooks in the area. That’s done through cash rewards to those who give information to law enforcement.

“The Crime Stoppers program provides a vehicle for the free flow of information from the public, concerning criminal activity,” according to their website. “It also provides cash rewards to citizens for information leading to the arrest and indictment or prosecution of an offender involved in an unsolved crime.”

Community members joined officers from the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Jail to enjoy food from three food trucks.

Trucks parked under the pavilion were “South Cow,” “Cotton Barbecue” and “Crave!”.

Find more information about the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers here.

Catch Crime Stoppers every Wednesday on WBKO News at 6 and 10. Click here to view past episodes.

