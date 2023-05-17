Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Mint Event Center.

Positioned on the north side of The Mint Gaming Hall, the event center will offer banquet and convention space that can accommodate groups of 12 to 445 people. There is also an outdoor Summer Event Lawn currently under construction that will be able to accommodate up to 190 guests.

They will even host weddings at the new facility.

In addition to the event center, construction is nearing completion for an integrated hotel in partnership with Springhill Suites (Marriott).

“Through the hotel, we offer about 114 rooms about 130,000 square feet. It’s going to have the meeting space. It’s going to have a fitness room,” said Johan Mircovic, vice president of the Mint Gaming Hall - Kentucky Downs.

The expansion of the Mint Gaming Hall - Kentucky Downs is projected to bring growth and an economic boom to Simpson County and surrounding areas.

“From other restaurants to gas stations to shops in downtown Franklin, all the people that will come here are filtering their way into other parts of our community. Which is a big boom for all of us,” said Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to the grand opening this morning, the Mint Event Center has already hosted a couple of events and will soon be hosting small music events.

