Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center

Ribbon cutting held for Mint Event Center in Franklin
Ribbon cutting held for Mint Event Center in Franklin
By William Battle
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Mint Event Center.

Positioned on the north side of The Mint Gaming Hall, the event center will offer banquet and convention space that can accommodate groups of 12 to 445 people. There is also an outdoor Summer Event Lawn currently under construction that will be able to accommodate up to 190 guests.

They will even host weddings at the new facility.

In addition to the event center, construction is nearing completion for an integrated hotel in partnership with Springhill Suites (Marriott).

“Through the hotel, we offer about 114 rooms about 130,000 square feet. It’s going to have the meeting space. It’s going to have a fitness room,” said Johan Mircovic, vice president of the Mint Gaming Hall - Kentucky Downs.

The expansion of the Mint Gaming Hall - Kentucky Downs is projected to bring growth and an economic boom to Simpson County and surrounding areas.

“From other restaurants to gas stations to shops in downtown Franklin, all the people that will come here are filtering their way into other parts of our community. Which is a big boom for all of us,” said Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to the grand opening this morning, the Mint Event Center has already hosted a couple of events and will soon be hosting small music events.

If you would like to schedule an event at the Mint Event Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary...
Two men arrested after death investigation
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment

Latest News

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Name released in Tuesday's fatal I-165 wreck
Name released in Tuesday's fatal I-165 wreck
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case
Ribbon cutting held for Mint Event Center in Franklin
Ribbon cutting held for Mint Event Center in Franklin