Murphy named 2023 Softball Player of the Year

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County’s Katie Murphy has been named the 2023 Softball Player of the Year by the Athletic Director’s Association in the 4th Region.

According to a post from the school, BCHS’ Softball Team is ranked No. 1 in the 4th Region.

Murphy has 54 hits and 55 RBIs for the season.

She also has 16 doubles, 9 triples and 6 homeruns.

