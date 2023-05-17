A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some showers should clear out by Saturday leaving us with more comfortable weather.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be another very comfortable night as temperatures dip into the 50s. Sunshine will get highs back into the lower 80s. Thursday afternoon.

Fairly comfortable weather in the forecast with a little rain possible Friday night into early...
Fairly comfortable weather in the forecast with a little rain possible Friday night into early Saturday.(David Wolter)

There is the chance for a shower or two later in the day, but mainly east of I-65 and closer to the TN/KY line. Another shower is possible Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring some additional rainfall Friday night into early Saturday. After the front passes, humidity levels stay low, and temperatures look very comfortable. The 80s return next week.

