Police: 2 women charged after man found dead in hotel room

Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after police said a man was found dead in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call Monday for an unresponsive male inside a room in a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they determined the victim went into his hotel room with the two women. The women fled the room a few minutes later with the man’s property, officials said.

Police said the women were identified as 20-year-old Erika Covington and 20-year-old Arionna Taylor.

Both women were located and booked without incident. Police said they have been charged with robbery and open murder on Wednesday.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or online at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, calls can also be placed with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary...
Two men arrested after death investigation
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom files wrongful death lawsuit after bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case