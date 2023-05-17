UPDATE: One person killed in wreck on I-165

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that one person has been killed in a wreck at the 31 mile marker on southbound on I-165.

Priddy said both lanes are blocked at this time and one person was airlifted to a hospital due to injuries.

Priddy said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

KYTC officials reported traffic is being detoured at Exit 33.

We will have more information as it is released.

