Prohibition comes to an end in Allen County with wet/dry decision

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a historic vote on May 16, Allen County voters elected to allow the sale of alcohol in the county for the first time since prohibition was first enacted in 1920.

Over the next 60 days, Judge Executive Dennis Harper says that his office and the City of Scottsville will work to pass the proper ordinances and regulations to put a local ABC office, and ABC administrator in place. Interested stores and restaurants will then be able to apply for alcohol licenses through the ABC online portal.

For guidance on many of the next steps, Harper says that he’s been in touch with officials in Barren County, who made the same transition in 2016. He’s also been in touch with Kentucky alcohol officials.

“The mayor and I had a discussion this morning about how we need to proceed. We’ve left a message with Kentucky ABC to give us a call and try to guide us,” said Harper.

While the vote was a controversial one, area voters say that now that it’s over they would like to see the proceeds be used to benefit the community. One voter said they’d like to see the proceeds from any sales go towards uplifting the area’s youth.

“No matter which way I voted, it is what it is. So I’m just excited to see Allen County grow from here and the opportunities that are gonna come from this. I would like to see the funds go towards our youth. Once our youth are done graduating high school, they don’t have to feel like they have to move away from here, that they can stay here and have job opportunities, and be able to raise a family here in a safe community,” said Devin Ramsey, an Allen County voter.

Harper believes that economic impact may come sooner than later.

“I think the value of property in Allen County, especially around the square, will increase due to this just for the fact of people looking at putting in some restaurants, things like that,” said Harper.

Once all of the necessary ordinances and regulations are in place, he predicts that we can start to see alcohol sales in the county from mid-October to November.

