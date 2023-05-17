Sunshine returns today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to Wednesday! Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, so be careful on that early commute.

Temperatures are also a bit cooler to start! This morning will feature temperatures in the 50s before we jump to highs back in the lower 80s thanks to plentiful sunshine. We stay dry through most of Thursday and Friday, though a couple stray showers cannot be ruled out. Better chances for rain arrive along a frontal boundary Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the first half of the day and then we’re dry again through at least Monday!

