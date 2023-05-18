BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to Thursday! Today will be another sunny day with a few clouds. We can’t rule out 1 or 2 showers, especially later this afternoon.

Another sunny day! (wbko)

However, any showers that do occur will be very short-lived and not an all out washout - so don’t cancel the outdoor plans! Daytime highs will flirt with the lower 80s. Better chances for rain are expected Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures will cool down a bit by then as well, with afternoon temperatures only in the 70s! Sunshine makes a return by Sunday and continues through Monday. A couple showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, though most of us will stay dry. Highs will climb into the lower 80s by then.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.