Crime Stoppers: He stole the victim’s wallet then wracked up charges on his debit card

Bowling Green Police say a thief stole a victim’s wallet from his vehicle in the 1700 block of Scottsville Road on May 6, 2023.
By Gene Birk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The suspect then used the victim’s debit card to make fraudulent purchases at a local business.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

