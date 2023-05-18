Faith Hegh named NFCA Second Team All-Region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball saw fifth-year utility player Faith Hegh named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Team, the organization announced Thursday.

Hegh landed a second team spot after a successful graduate season campaign for the Red and White.

The New Jersey native helped WKU to a 30-24 overall record and 14-9 mark in Conference USA games, marking the third consecutive 30-win season for the Hilltoppers that included a series sweep over preseason favorite, North Texas on The Hill.

Going along with her First Team All-Conference accolade, Hegh owned WKU’s best batting average at .371 while starting in every game this season. Hegh racked up 62 hits, 34 runs scored, seven homers and 36 RBIs. She ended the 2023 regular-season campaign leading the nation in doubles this season, tying the single-season record of 19 doubles at the plate. Operating at a .460 on-base percentage, she also leads the program in career hitting streak: recording a hit in 16 games straight. Playing both right and center field, Hegh worked with a perfect 1.000 fielding clip to go along with a .611 slugging percentage. Across the season, Hegh racked up 19 multi-hit games along with eight multi-RBI games.

The All-Region nod marks the first in Hegh’s five-year softball career and bring WKU Softball’s program total to 17.

WKU SOFTBALL ALL-TIME ALL-REGION HONOREES

2003 – Shelly Floyd – First Team – Second Base

2009 – Ryan Rogge – First Team – Pitcher

2013 – Olivia Watkins – First Team – Second Base

2013 – Emily Rousseau – Second Team – Pitcher

2014 – Olivia Watkins – Third Team – Second Base

2015 – Miranda Kramer – First Team – Pitcher

2015 – Larissa Franklin – First Team – Outfielder

2016 – Brooke Holloway – Third Team – Shortstop

2018 – Jordan Thomas – Third Team – Outfielder

2019 – Kennedy Sullivan – Second Team – Utility/Pitcher

2019 – Kendall Smith – Third Team – Catcher

2021 – Paige Carter – Second Team – Outfielder

2021 – Kennedy Sullivan – Third Team – Utility/Pitcher

2022 – Taylor Davis – Third Team – Outfielder

2022 – Shelby Nunn – Third Team – Pitcher

2022 – Taylor Sanders – Third Team – Third Base

2023 – Faith Hegh – Second Team – Utility

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.