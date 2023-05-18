“Hoptown: An Immersive Dance Experience” premieres at Alhambra Theater

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Presented by the Pennyroyal Arts Council and Dance Place, Hoptown: An Immersive Dance Experience will have its world premiere on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Alhambra Theater.

Designed to mirror the path of the total solar eclipse of 2017, the intergenerational and immersive dance performance is inspired by the lives of famous Hopkinsville author Bell Hooks and Regina Bowden, mother of choreographer and Artistic Director MK Abadoo.

“The show uplifts the stories of Black women, girls, and gender-expansive folks, particularly by honoring the powerful tenderness that they navigate across generations,” said Abadoo.

The choreography presented in the show is a collaborative effort of all the artists involved and the show’s performers. It has been in the works since 2017 when Abadoo’s mother shared stories of their family’s history.

“She had began to share stories of her girlhood and growing up in Hopkinsville that I had never heard before. [They] were resonant and sweet and challenging but also very powerful in its tenderness, ”said Abadoo.

She knew that she wanted to honor and uplift those stories in a way that made sense to her as a choreographer.

The immersive aspect of the show will have dancers performing around and within the audience.

“You’ll be surrounded by the whispered and tendered power of black women, girls, gender expansive people,” said Abadoo. “The playfulness, the delight, the ease and surprise of the powerful moments in our lives.”

This will be the first evening-length dance commission by the Alhambra Theater and is part of their 95th anniversary season.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.