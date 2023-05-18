Isenbarger named to C-USA All-Academic Team

Katie Isenbarger
Katie Isenbarger(WKU Athletics)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Katie Isenbarger has followed up her Conference USA High Jump Championship by being named to the C-USA All-Academic Team, the league announced Thursday.

This marks Isenbarger’s second all-academic selection as the All-American wraps up a master’s degree in recreation and sport administration with a 3.92 GPA. She also owns a bachelor’s degree in sport management, and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

At this past weekend’s C-USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Isenbarger cleared a height of 1.79m to secure the gold medal. It was her second conference championship of 2023 as she also won the women’s high jump at the C-USA Indoor Championships. Isenbarger also won the outdoor high jump title as a freshman.

By winning both the indoor and outdoor high jump championships this year, Isenbarger is the first WKU Track & Field athlete to win both championships in their respective event(s) since Morgan McIntyre won the indoor and outdoor pole vault championships in 2018.

Isenbarger and her teammates will now await their NCAA Regional assignments as the 2023 regular season has come to a close.

