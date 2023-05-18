Lady Topper Tennis adds Campbell transfer Anna-Marie Kopecka to roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis has added Campbell transfer Anna-Marie Kopecka to the roster for the 2023-24 season, head coach Greg Davis announced Thursday.

Kopecka comes to the Hill as a senior after competing for the Fighting Camels the last three seasons. The Prague, Czech Republic, native primarily played at the 3-4 singles spots and 1-2 doubles positions last year for Campbell.

“We are excited to have Anna-Marie coming to The Hill in the fall,” Davis said. “Her excellence in the classroom and on the court in the past make her a great fit for our program.”

Kopecka played with one of the top tennis academics in the Czech Republic while winning multiple national singles and doubles tournaments. She was a part of the winning team in Kropmühle, where her squad was promoted to the highest league in Bavaria, Germany.

She joins a Lady Topper team returning every player from last season in Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Sunskrithi Damera, Rachel Hermanova, Sayda Hernandez, and Mariana Zegada.

