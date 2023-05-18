Lady Topper Tennis adds Campbell transfer Anna-Marie Kopecka to roster

WKU is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated,...
WKU is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by Western.(Western Kentucky University)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis has added Campbell transfer Anna-Marie Kopecka to the roster for the 2023-24 season, head coach Greg Davis announced Thursday. 

Kopecka comes to the Hill as a senior after competing for the Fighting Camels the last three seasons. The Prague, Czech Republic, native primarily played at the 3-4 singles spots and 1-2 doubles positions last year for Campbell.

“We are excited to have Anna-Marie coming to The Hill in the fall,” Davis said. “Her excellence in the classroom and on the court in the past make her a great fit for our program.” 

Kopecka played with one of the top tennis academics in the Czech Republic while winning multiple national singles and doubles tournaments. She was a part of the winning team in Kropmühle, where her squad was promoted to the highest league in Bavaria, Germany. 

She joins a Lady Topper team returning every player from last season in Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Sunskrithi Damera, Rachel Hermanova, Sayda Hernandez, and Mariana Zegada.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County...
Bowling Green man charged with manslaughter after overdose death
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card

Latest News

Faith Hegh hits two three-run home runs in opening game against the Redhawks
Faith Hegh named NFCA Second Team All-Region
Katie Isenbarger
Isenbarger named to C-USA All-Academic Team
Logan County wins the 13th District title over Russellville 4-1.
13th District Softball Championship: Russellville vs Logan County
Barren County advances to the 15th District title game with a 2-0 win over Glasgow.
15th District Baseball Semifinals: Barren County vs Glasgow