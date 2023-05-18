Lexington police investigating string of thefts from open garages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have reports of garage thefts in Lexington neighborhoods.

Police are asking people to stay aware, and now many people in these neighborhoods say it’s important to lock up.

People in different communities, like the Summerfield neighborhood, say they never expected these thefts to be an issue, but they’ve seen this repeatedly over the past few years.

“I’ve lived here almost six years, but it happens everywhere. You don’t ever think it’s going to be your neighborhood, but it can be, and it has happened here,” said Summerfield resident Janeen Melvin. “So you just have to take extra precautions to put it down and don’t take chances.”

Before Melvin mows the lawn or takes her new puppy for a walk, she is sure to get her clicker and lock up.

On social media, people on the east side of Lexington have been sharing photos and warnings about a man stealing items from their garage.

The Lexington Police Department says there are two open cases with the thief. They say detectives have identified him and are in the process of locating him.

“Basically, your crime opportunity. He’s driving around, looking for that open garage door. He sees it. He sees an item inside the garage of value. He goes and grabs it and gets back inside his car probably within five to 10 minutes,” said Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department.

Sgt. Miller says if you’ve recently left your garage open, you should check to make sure all your items are there.

Lexington police want to remind people that it’s important to lock their doors and garages. And if you have any more information regarding these thefts, contact them.

