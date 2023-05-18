MPD: Man arrested after stealing from several vehicles in Madisonville

MPD: Man arrested after stealing from several vehicles in Madisonville
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after they received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles.

Officials say those thefts happened in subdivisions located off Island Ford Road.

According to a release, officers spoke with homeowners and obtained surveillance video of the suspect from numerous locations.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Cody Ellison.

A release shows police found Ellison inside a Madisonville home, as well as stolen property.

Ellison was arrested and taken to Hopkins County Jail.

He is facing multiple charges including theft of a firearm.

24-year-old Cody Ellison
24-year-old Cody Ellison(Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this...
25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby back at Phil Moore Park
Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby happening this weekend
Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign
Latest from Washington: Debt ceiling, U.S. support for Ukraine, senator entering Presidential race