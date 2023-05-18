MPD: Man arrested after stealing from several vehicles in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after they received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles.

Officials say those thefts happened in subdivisions located off Island Ford Road.

According to a release, officers spoke with homeowners and obtained surveillance video of the suspect from numerous locations.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Cody Ellison.

A release shows police found Ellison inside a Madisonville home, as well as stolen property.

Ellison was arrested and taken to Hopkins County Jail.

He is facing multiple charges including theft of a firearm.

24-year-old Cody Ellison (Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.