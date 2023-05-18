Next Best Chance for Rain Saturday Night

Just a shower or two this evening, then again tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will bring more rain later Friday night.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just a shower or two around this evening, but most of us will be on the dry side. Another few showers are expected to show up Friday afternoon.

Temperatures warm back close to 80 degrees Friday afternoon. There could be a shower or two later in the day. (David Wolter)

Better chance for rain comes Friday night into early Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. Temperatures look comfortable through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Highs get back into the 80s next week. No big chances of rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.