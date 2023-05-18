Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be offensive to some.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police have released more details into the death of a woman who they say was found dead along Gary Avenue earlier this week.

Bowling Green Police responded to 429 Gary Avenue Sunday and found Jazzmyne R. Fikes, 44, who appeared to be “extremely malnourished,” according to an investigative narrative. Police said she was underweight to the point that her ribs and hip bones were visible. She was also wearing a maggot-infested adult diaper and had a cigarette butt stuck to her back.

Two brothers were charged and arrested in connection to the alleged neglect and abuse of the woman.

In new details police revealed Wednesday, Lonnie Leonard, 56, told them he was a paid caregiver employed by Marion House, a Lebanon-based adult daycare center.

WBKO News spoke with an attorney for Marion House on Wednesday afternoon but no comment was provided on behalf of the agency. He said he was not aware of an employee who had been arrested when we called just before 2:30 p.m.

Leonard said he last saw Fikes last Saturday night at his brother’s house when he provided her with her medications. She had multiple sclerosis, which caused her to be bedridden, according to investigative documents.

Leonard told police Fikes had been aggressive and had been eating less “the past few days.” He also admitted he would occasionally fall asleep while caring for Fikes, failing to check her diaper and failing to take her to a scheduled doctor’s appointment back in April, records show.

Police also talked to Lonnie’s brother, Alexander Leonard, 49, who was in a dating relationship with Fikes before her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Fikes was living with him at the time of her death.

Alexander Leonard told police during an interview at the scene Sunday that Fikes “didn’t deserve this.” He also told police Fikes was estranged from her family and had changed her name.

Fikes’ body was transported to a medical examiner for an autopsy, police said.

Lonnie and Alexander Leonard remain lodged at the Warren County Jail. They’re both charged with knowingly abusing/ neglecting an adult.

The two are scheduled to appear in Warren District Court on May 19 at 9 a.m.

