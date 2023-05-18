Preparations underway to begin sports betting in Kentucky

Preparations underway to begin sports betting in Kentucky
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Legislature approved sports betting this past session, and the state Horse Racing Commission is preparing to roll out the avenues for it to take place.

A national gaming company is working with tracks in Lexington to have a sports wagering facility.

Sports betting will also be offered online and at other horse racing facilities throughout Kentucky.

RELATED:

The Mint in Williamsburg will be one place where you can place sports wagers in person. Currently, there are machines for historical horse racing, but this facility was also designed for the possibility of sports wagering.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is administering the regulations, and everyone from Keeneland, The Red Mile, Caesars Entertainment and others in the horse racing industry is hoping that people can start placing bets on sporting events, possibly as early as this fall, around the time football season starts. Caesar’s is partnering with Keeneland and the Red Mile for a brick-and-mortar facility at the harness racing track. The Red Mile also has HHR machines similar to the machines at The Mint in Williamsburg.

“It adds gaming to the state. It actually puts us at a competitive advantage to the local commonwealths around us,” said Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland General Manager Henry Graffeo. “Kentucky will be able to compete with Tennessee or other states on sports wagering.”

“To have a model racetrack, we need fans. And we are very fortunate in Lexington because our community embraces us. People love April and October because that means it is time to come out and watch the races at Keeneland. And the more eyes we can get on our sport, the better for us,” said Keeneland President & CEO Shannon Arvin.

As with the HHR machines, sports wagering is only legal for those 21 and over.

Another facility in southern Kentucky that may also have sports wagering and historical horse racing machines is a new track that’s under construction in Corbin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County...
Bowling Green man charged with manslaughter after overdose death
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card

Latest News

Nashville police looking for 2nd suspect involved in rape case
View from the Hill: New Gordon Ford College of Business building
Kiki Contreras (from left), of Seattle Wash., Cal Pumala, of Cameron Wi., and Angela...
Leitchfield, Munfordville teachers among 10 selected to attend ‘National STEM Scholar Program’ at WKU
Designed to mirror the path of the total solar eclipse of 2017, the intergenerational and...
“Hoptown: An Immersive Dance Experience” premieres at Alhambra Theater
Lexington police say they have reports of garage thefts in Lexington neighborhoods.
Lexington police investigating string of thefts from open garages