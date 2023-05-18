State government declares May 17 as ‘Community Action Day’

Local Community Action director in attendance
Various staffers from Community Action offices across Kentucky were in attendance Wednesday,...
Various staffers from Community Action offices across Kentucky were in attendance Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at a proclamation signing in Frankfort at the state capitol.(Community Action of Southern Kentucky)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Over 300 Community Action employees from across Kentucky gathered inside the state capitol on Wednesday to celebrate Community Action Day.

The event was held inside the Capitol Rotunda and featured the sharing of success stories from clients, singing and a proclamation declaration, said Carla Brown, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Kentucky.

Roger McCann, the executive director for Community Action Kentucky, and staff organized the event, which recognized programs and services offered through the 23 agencies throughout the state.

Kentucky Secretary of Human Services Eric Friedlander spoke at the event, saying Community Action agencies are important to communities they serve. He also introduced Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

A proclomation was signed, declaring May 17 as “Community Action Day” in Kentucky.

