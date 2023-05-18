Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin,...
LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. SB14 would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAUL J. WEBER
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would become the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors under a bill sent Wednesday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate such treatment as abuse.

The bill cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature after a final vote in the Senate over the objections of Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers in recent weeks to delay passage but could not derail it entirely.

Texas is now poised to join at least 17 other states that have enacted similar bans.

Abbott’s office did not return an email seeking comment Wednesday night. Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for minors when administered appropriately.

Texas is among a number of states where Republican lawmakers have given priority status this year to measures limiting the rights of transgender people. Earlier Wednesday, the Texas House also gave preliminary approval to a bill that puts restrictions on transgender college athletes.

Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which have led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.

Earlier this month, a Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors came under investigation by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said he was seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” without elaborating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary...
Two men arrested after death investigation
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment

Latest News

TVA commemorates 90th anniversary with ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bowling Green
TVA commemorates 90th anniversary with ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bowling Green
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Mint Event Center
Prohibition comes to an end in Allen County with wet/dry decision
Prohibition comes to an end in Allen County with wet/dry decision
‘Feed the Force’ luncheon raises money for Crime Stoppers program
‘Feed the Force’ luncheon raises money for Crime Stoppers program
Chaney's Dairy Barn to be featured in upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's All-American Road Trip
Chaney's Dairy Barn to be featured in upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's All-American Road Trip