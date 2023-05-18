United Way of Central Kentucky encourages participation in Day of Action

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – United Way of Central Kentucky (UWCK) has announced that it is once again participating in Day of Action.

An international United Way campaign, Day of Action is set for the week of June 19 through 23. Through the campaign, thousands of individuals across the globe take action to improve their communities by volunteering with United Way.

UWCK is initiating the project regionally in order to promote volunteerism throughout their service area, which includes Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties, according to a news release.

Through the campaign, volunteer teams of all sizes tackle meaningful projects addressing community and agency needs. UWCK is now encouraging organizations, schools and churches throughout the five-county region to submit volunteer project proposals and is mobilizing volunteers to assist with approved projects.

When submitting a project entry, applicants must include information such as a project description, the estimated time to complete the project and the number of volunteers needed.

The deadline to apply to volunteer for Day of Action projects is June 7. Each participating company or organization will provide a volunteer team leader to coordinate a volunteer team and communicate with an agency representative. Individuals are also encouraged to participate.

“We at UWCK are very excited to once again participate in Day of Action, and we hope to see hundreds of volunteers gather together throughout the region in the pursuit of improving our community,” said UWCK President Joe Fowler.

To sign up to volunteer, visit unitedwayck.org/day-of-action-volunteer-application. To submit a project for consideration and for ideas on projects to submit, visit unitedwayck.org/submit-a-project-form-page.

