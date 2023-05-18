View from the Hill: New Gordon Ford College of Business building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A groundbreaking will be held next month for a brand new building to house the Gordon Ford College of Business.

A lot of input was sought from students, faculty, and staff on what would make the new space for the Gordon Ford College of Business elevate business education at WKU.

In just over two years this signature space, formerly occupied by Tate Page Hall, will be home to this 113 thousand square foot facility.

President Timothy Caboni says a new business college has been a university priority for more than 20 years before he even arrived on campus.

“In my opening press conference as President I got asked the question about this project and my comment and my response was a great college of business deserves a great place to conduct its business,” said Caboni.

Renderings of the space were recently unveiled to the board of regents.

Gensler Architects of Chicago spent several days in the lobbies of Grise Hall gathering feedback and observing the needs of a new facility.

“And so they came back after gathering all the information and then it was amazing because, like they get us, they know us, they know what we want and I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Dean of Gordon Ford College of Business, Dr. Christopher Shook.

“So part of the design offers ample seating, a lot more seating than exists today. Spaces the students feel like they can take ownership of and belong and to encourage some of those more casual conversations between students, faculty, and staff,” said Senior Associate for Gensler Janette Scott.

The design includes an area for mock interviews, a space for the clothes closet, a sales lab, a trading room, and even a coffee shop.

“One of the drivers for the project was to design a building that was flexible, that was borderless for these key important programs that are highly visible, especially for first-generation students,” said Scott.

Dr. Caboni says the skylight that opens under the dome is symbolic of a student’s climb and reaching the top of that facility.

“Our task was to make sure the dome had a purpose in the design, wasn’t just something that just looked great from the outside but it was something that the students could experience from the inside and became a focal point, and this part of this key journey that the students undertake in their growth at WKU,” said Scott.

The Kentucky General Assembly approved nearly 75 million dollars for the building the April of last year.

The groundbreaking for the College of Business building will be held next month and the facility is expected to be operational by Fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.