BG Parks and Recreation prepares for summer activities

Right now, Parks and Rec says two 'spray grounds' are open for families to cool off at in Bowling Green.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the emergence of summer, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has opened its spraygrounds at Circus Square Park and Lampkin Park.

However, for any other summer activities planned through BG Parks and Recreation, participants will need to wait until area schools are officially out of session for the year.

“There’s a few more days in the school year, and I know all the kids and families are excited about summer being here, and we are too at Bowling Green Parks and Rec because once school is out, that means summer has officially arrived for our programs,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher. “Then our Russell Sims Aquatic Center will be opening next Friday, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.”

Crews at the Russell Sims Aquatic Center are already hard at work preparing the pool’s pumps and slides for opening day. Until then, Belcher encourages area families to take advantage of the free spraygrounds to cool off.

“We have two spray grounds. One is at Lampkin Park, its Limestone Springs sprayground, and the second one is at Circus Square. Both of them are actually open too. They’re open today and we hope they’re gonna be open the rest of the summer,” said Belcher.

Water activities aside, Belcher said that there are plenty of athletic programs and activities through parks and recreation for people of all ages.

“We have everything from tee-ball and coach’s pitch. We’ve got volleyball leagues, we’ve got tennis going on, we’ve got our adult softball leagues going on, lacrosse. So in other words, if you’re looking for something to be active, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of programs,” he said.

To fuel these programs, Belcher said that Parks and Recreation are always hiring for help with a wide variety of positions.

For more on job opportunities and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, go to www.bgky.org/bgpr.

