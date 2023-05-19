Bowling Green FOP hosts annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

This afternoon's service recognized those that died in the line of duty, and their families.
This afternoon's service recognized those that died in the line of duty, and their families.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police held its annual ‘Peace Officer Memorial Service’ this afternoon, honoring members of law enforcement that have died in the line of duty.

FOP Treasurer, Mike Nade, was joined by Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman in delivering words of reverence and gratitude to fallen officers, and their families.

Judge Gorman’s remarks included the story of 24-year-old Officer Areanah Preston out of Chicago. She was killed by four teenagers on her way home from her shift last Saturday. Officer Preston was in the final stages of her interviews with the FBI, and was one week away from receiving her master’s degree at Loyola University.

”We just want to make sure we support our officers and give them the attention they deserve for doing a good job. You know, a lot of time they tend to focus on the bad, and they don’t get appreciated for all the good things that they do,” said Nade.

The FOP also awarded several scholarships to area high school seniors that were family members of those in law enforcement, and who displayed academic excellence.

