Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The very first Chick-fil-A is closing this weekend.

The restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall first opened in 1967.

It’s considered a pioneer in mall dining that led to the creation of the modern-day food court.

Chick-fil-A has not given a reason why the location is slated to close for good, but its last day is Saturday.

Like many malls, Greenbriar has been struggling. It currently has no major anchor tenants.

Chick-fil-A has about 2,600 locations nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian