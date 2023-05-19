Cooler with showers possible today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another few showers are expected to show up this afternoon.

Better chance for rain comes Friday night into early Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. Temperatures look comfortable through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Highs get back into the 80s next week. No big chances of rain in the forecast.

