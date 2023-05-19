Health experts urge parents to teach their children CPR

CPR
CPR(MGN, TMCC / CC BY 2.0)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are pushing for parents to teach their children important life-saving skills.

They say children as young as four should learn hands-only CPR.

“If there is an emergency that happens, it’s important for kids of all ages to know what they’re supposed to do,” said American Heart Association Community Impact Director Mike Turner.

Turner says children should know to call 9-1-1, open the door for paramedics when they arrive and know how to perform hands-only CPR until they do.

“Approximately 350,000 cardiac arrests that occur in the United States outside of the hospital setting, and the survivor rate on that is very low,” said Turner.

However, according to the American Heart Association, receiving CPR can triple your chances of survival, which is why they want everyone to learn CPR, including children as young as four.

“They may not be able to deliver it effectively at the age of four. They will start the process of them learning,” said Turner.

Even if they are not strong enough to administer CPR, experts recommend teaching your child the basics of this life-saving skill and how to recognize a medical emergency.

Turner says parents should also make sure their children are familiar with AEDs.

“In public settings and in airports and malls and public settings, you’ll see an AED hanging on the wall. It would be a good exercise for families to point that out to their kids and help share what that is,” said Turner.

The American Heart Association is teaming up with the Lexington Fire Department to educate the community on hands-only CPR. They will host events June 1 through 7 for National CPR Awareness Week.

POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

