Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROFTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Christian County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a teenager is dead after an apparent ATV crash that happened Friday morning.

Officials say police were called just after 5 a.m. Friday to the report of a side-by-side crash on Grapevine Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the accident caused two people in the side-by-side to be thrown from the ATV.

One of the ATV crash victims was 16-year-old Landon Grigg of Hopkins County. He was taken to Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville, where he later died.

Officials say the other victim involved in the crash did not suffer any serious injuries.

Hopkins County Central High School officials say they have grief counselors available for students Friday.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this...
25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby back at Phil Moore Park
Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby happening this weekend
Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign
Latest from Washington: Debt ceiling, U.S. support for Ukraine, senator entering Presidential race