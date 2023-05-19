HOTEL INC and Red Cross partner to assist vulnerable communities with disaster relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - HOTEL INC and the Red Cross of South Central Kentucky announced a new partnership today. It is meant to assist those in vulnerable populations to prepare them for climate-caused disasters and to help with needed supplies when those disasters do strike.

The first step of this partnership aimed to close the accessibility gap for access to nutritious food by purchasing a delivery van. The van will be a part of a grocery delivery service for HOTEL INC’s Delafield Market Co-Op.

“This is really the first step of the partnership that we’ve had with the Red Cross. I think that the disaster of the tornado kind of initiated those discussions and so, we’ve continued from there to kind of talk about what our needs are and what resources they might have that we might be able to partner with,” said Alan Casada, director of operations for HOTEL INC.

While the van will help to increase accessibility, the assistance of the Red Cross has already gone beyond that.

“They’ve helped us with some freezers and refrigeration things, and shelving for the market,” said Casada. “But the big part of it was trying to have access to a van so that we’d be able to incorporate some deliveries and increase the accessibility for the neighborhood.”

Joshua Riddle, risk assessment manager for the Red Cross Community Adaptation Program, says that these resources will become more necessary as the number of climate-related disasters continues to rise.

“We’re seeing an increase in climate-related disasters across the country. So, this program was created to try to help mitigate some of the risks, especially when talking about populations that are highest at risk and most vulnerable, looking at lower socio-economic and people of color, especially,” said Riddle.

This first step addresses access to nutritious food, but Riddle says that the partnership is long-term and will address many more challenges faced by those in vulnerable communities.

“Locally, we decided to partner with HOTEL INC because they hit all three of our H’s, our Housing, Health, and Hunger. And so, we really wanted to focus on the hunger at the beginning and help build up the Delafield Co-Op,” said Riddle.

By expanding the services offered by HOTEL INC and the Delafield Co-Op, Riddle hopes that the Bowling Green nonprofit can eventually serve as a helping hand to the Red Cross in times of disaster.

“We want to make sure they have the resources they need to support those people in the times of disaster and help them grow to a point to where they can help the Red Cross in feeding and sheltering during that time as well,” said Riddle.

The Delafield Market Co-Op plans to begin its grocery delivery service in mid-June to July.

