Kentucky congressmen stick to party lines in debt ceiling debate

Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D)
Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D)(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey delivered a mixed message of hope and concern Friday over the debt ceiling crisis.

“This keeps me up at night,” McGarvey said. “There should be an easy solution, but we’re seeing a lot of political posturing around something that is really serious.”

McGarvey, Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress, spoke to business leaders in Louisville about the impasse and consequences of Democrats and Republicans failing to reach a deal.

”We’ve got to make sure that we do what this country has done time and time again, including three times when Donald Trump was President,” McGarvey said, “Which is raise the debt ceiling and make sure our country does not default on its obligations.”

In a statement to WAVE News, District 1 Republican Congressman James Comer said, “After years of unchecked spending by Democrats, House Republicans are prioritizing fiscal responsibility.”

District 6 Republican Andy Barr also blamed, “President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ out-of-control spending.”

“It is well past time for the President to stop playing games with the full faith and credit of the United States,” Barr said.

Senator Rand Paul also called for a curb in government spending.

”It’s a worrisome time, but the way you fix that is simply live within your means,” Paul told WLEX Thursday. “Government should spend what comes in. We’ve gotten nearly $5 trillion in taxes. Certainly government ought to be able to live with $5 trillion instead of $1 trillion that it doesn’t have every year.”

Both sides agree a deal needs to be reached because the consequences could affect everyone regardless of party.

”If you have a car loan, it could go up. If you have a house, your mortgage could go up,” McGarvey said. “It could impact Social Security for 100,000 Louisvillians. This is a really significant thing that could happen if we default.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This conceptual drawing, last updated on Friday, May 19, 2023, shows redesign plans for the...
Glasgow eyes new city pool, additions to American Legion Park
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
FILE - A security camera is seen at a Florida home. A couple said security technicians were...
Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Latest News

Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this...
25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby back at Phil Moore Park
Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby happening this weekend
Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign
Latest from Washington: Debt ceiling, U.S. support for Ukraine, senator entering Presidential race