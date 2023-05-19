Mesaris named to C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball senior Dalton Mesaris has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, as announced by league officials Friday afternoon.

The honor marks the second time that a Hilltopper has been selected to the C-USA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

Mesaris, who is recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry, owns a 3.95 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on six occasions and the once on the Dean’s List during his time on The Hill. The senior, right-hander has been accepted into the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine at Auburn.

Mesaris has also played an important role out of the bullpen during the 2023 season, appearing in 15 games while boasting 2-1 record with 3.52 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts and just seven walks in 23.0 innings pitched.

Mesaris and the Hilltoppers are set to finish the regular season at Dallas Baptist before heading to Houston, Texas for the Conference USA Tournament. Play will begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Reckling Park on the campus of Rice University.

The full 2023 Conference USA All-Academic Team is listed below.

C-USA Baseball All-Academic Team

Blake Jackson, Charlotte

Kodie Kolden, DBU

Alec Sanchez, FIU

Hunter Cooley, Florida Atlantic

Jonathan Fincher, LA Tech

Jeremiah Boyd, Middle Tennessee

Tyler Waugh, UAB

Luke Malone, UTSA

Simon Miller, UTSA

Isaiah Walker, UTSA

Dalton Mesaris, WKU

