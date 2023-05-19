Mesaris named to C-USA All-Academic Team

Dalton Mesaris has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team
Dalton Mesaris has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team(WKU Athletics)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball senior Dalton Mesaris has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, as announced by league officials Friday afternoon.

The honor marks the second time that a Hilltopper has been selected to the C-USA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

Mesaris, who is recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry, owns a 3.95 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on six occasions and the once on the Dean’s List during his time on The Hill. The senior, right-hander has been accepted into the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine at Auburn.

Mesaris has also played an important role out of the bullpen during the 2023 season, appearing in 15 games while boasting 2-1 record with 3.52 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts and just seven walks in 23.0 innings pitched.

Mesaris and the Hilltoppers are set to finish the regular season at Dallas Baptist before heading to Houston, Texas for the Conference USA Tournament. Play will begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Reckling Park on the campus of Rice University.

The full 2023 Conference USA All-Academic Team is listed below.

C-USA Baseball All-Academic Team

Blake Jackson, Charlotte

Kodie Kolden, DBU

Alec Sanchez, FIU

Hunter Cooley, Florida Atlantic

Jonathan Fincher, LA Tech

Jeremiah Boyd, Middle Tennessee

Tyler Waugh, UAB

Luke Malone, UTSA

Simon Miller, UTSA

Isaiah Walker, UTSA

Dalton Mesaris, WKU

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Franklin-Simpson star athlete Jalen Briscoe signed his Letter of Intent to continue his...
Franklin-Simpson’s Jalen Briscoe commits to Kentucky Wesleyan
The WKU Baseball team dropped its home series opener to Middle Tennessee, 6-3, Thursday night...
Hilltoppers bring the big bats to beat No. 14 Dallas Baptist
15th District Championship - Barren County vs Warren East
WKU Baseball beats DBU 11-7