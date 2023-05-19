Mesaris named to C-USA All-Academic Team
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball senior Dalton Mesaris has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, as announced by league officials Friday afternoon.
The honor marks the second time that a Hilltopper has been selected to the C-USA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.
Mesaris, who is recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry, owns a 3.95 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on six occasions and the once on the Dean’s List during his time on The Hill. The senior, right-hander has been accepted into the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine at Auburn.
Mesaris has also played an important role out of the bullpen during the 2023 season, appearing in 15 games while boasting 2-1 record with 3.52 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts and just seven walks in 23.0 innings pitched.
Mesaris and the Hilltoppers are set to finish the regular season at Dallas Baptist before heading to Houston, Texas for the Conference USA Tournament. Play will begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Reckling Park on the campus of Rice University.
The full 2023 Conference USA All-Academic Team is listed below.
C-USA Baseball All-Academic Team
Blake Jackson, Charlotte
Kodie Kolden, DBU
Alec Sanchez, FIU
Hunter Cooley, Florida Atlantic
Jonathan Fincher, LA Tech
Jeremiah Boyd, Middle Tennessee
Tyler Waugh, UAB
Luke Malone, UTSA
Simon Miller, UTSA
Isaiah Walker, UTSA
Dalton Mesaris, WKU
