Rain Saturday Morning

Drier air then sweeps in, leading to some very comfortable weather to finish the weekend. Mainly dry and warmer next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Better chance for rain comes Friday night into Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. The rain should clear most of the area by the start of the afternoon.

Rain continues into Saturday morning (David Wolter)

Temperatures look comfortable through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There could even be a few spots to start in the upper 40s Sunday morning. Highs heat back into the 80s next week with no big chances of rain in the forecast.

