Rain Saturday Morning

By David Wolter
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Drier air then sweeps in, leading to some very comfortable weather to finish the weekend. Mainly dry and warmer next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Better chance for rain comes Friday night into Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. The rain should clear most of the area by the start of the afternoon.

Rain continues into Saturday morning
Rain continues into Saturday morning(David Wolter)

Temperatures look comfortable through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There could even be a few spots to start in the upper 40s Sunday morning. Highs heat back into the 80s next week with no big chances of rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Rain Later Tonight
Cooler with showers possible today!
Cooler with showers possible today!
Cooler with showers possible today!
Temperatures warm back close to 80 degrees Friday afternoon. There could be a shower or two...
Next Best Chance for Rain Saturday Night