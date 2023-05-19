TVA celebrates 90th anniversary with annual day of service

They celebrated with a "Day of Service" in their area. Thousands of crews worked together to serve their communities in any way they could.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Tennessee Valley Authority has been in operation for 90 years today, and employees marked the occasion with various service projects across their service area.

Across the valley, thousands of TVA employees worked in crews to serve their communities in any way they could, from community cleanups to food donation distributions.

Many of these food distribution events were in partnership with Feeding America: Kentucky’s Heartland. Together, TVA and Feeding America have funded over 1.4 million meals for Kentuckians since 2015.

Gloria Peach, a volunteer at St. Vincent Depaul Holy Spirit, has been volunteering with the church for 22 years. Today, she assisted Feeding America and TVA with the distribution of donated food.

“People are so grateful and so happy to get the supplies that we give, and you become friends. I love it, it just makes us feel good to be able to help people,” said Peach.

Billy Mills, a TVA employee at the same site, believes that service to his community is a part of TVA’s core values.

“That’s what it’s about, just giving back to the community and TVA, it’s about serving the valley. It’s for the betterment of people across the valley, so this goes right along with our mission,” said Mills.

Food giveaways are hosted at St. Vincent Depaul Holy Spirit every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

