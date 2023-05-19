Woman arrested in connection to Bowling Green death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a Bowling Green death investigation.

On Thursday, Bowling Green Police arrested Tiffany McCoy, 38, of Bowling Green, as a result of the continued investigation into the death of Jazzmyne Rose Fikes.

On May 14, officers responded to 429 Gary Avenue for an unresponsive female identified as, Jazzmyne Rose Fikes.

Fikes was malnourished and severely underweight, with severe bed sores on her back.

On Monday, May 15, BGPD arrested Lonnie and Alexander Leonard and charged them with Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of Adults by Person.

McCoy is facing the same charges as she told police she would help with the care of Fikes by cooking for her, feeding her, and changing her.

McCoy is in the Warren County Regional Jail being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

