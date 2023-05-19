Woman arrested in connection to Bowling Green death investigation

BGPD arrested another person in connection to a death investigation in Bowling Green.
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a Bowling Green death investigation.

On Thursday, Bowling Green Police arrested Tiffany McCoy, 38, of Bowling Green, as a result of the continued investigation into the death of Jazzmyne Rose Fikes.

On May 14, officers responded to 429 Gary Avenue for an unresponsive female identified as, Jazzmyne Rose Fikes.

Fikes was malnourished and severely underweight, with severe bed sores on her back.

On Monday, May 15, BGPD arrested Lonnie and Alexander Leonard and charged them with Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of Adults by Person.

McCoy is facing the same charges as she told police she would help with the care of Fikes by cooking for her, feeding her, and changing her.

McCoy is in the Warren County Regional Jail being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lian charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Trafficking fentanyl. He is in the Warren County...
Bowling Green man charged with manslaughter after overdose death
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County man sentenced in drug distribution case
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card

Latest News

View from the Hill: New building for college of business at WKU
Racers prepare for annual All-American Soap Box Derby in Bowling Green
Bucky Bee's BBQ to be featured on Food Network show
Woman arrested in Bowling Green death investigation