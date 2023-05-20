25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby back at Phil Moore Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As weather gets warmer in the area, it’s once again time for the 25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby.

Events kicked off Friday evening with the Stock and Super Kids race at Phil Moore Park, with all divisions facing off Saturday morning.

Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this summer in Akron, Ohio.

The event is organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green with help from local community partners.

Proceeds from the races will be going towards organizations dedicated to helping children in the area.

If you’re looking to hop on your soapbox and watch the fun, the All Divisions Race will be Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 a.m. in Phil Moore Park.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.