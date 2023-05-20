25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby back at Phil Moore Park

Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this summer in Akron, Ohio.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As weather gets warmer in the area, it’s once again time for the 25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby.

Events kicked off Friday evening with the Stock and Super Kids race at Phil Moore Park, with all divisions facing off Saturday morning.

Winners of the local races will go on for a chance to race in the World Championship this summer in Akron, Ohio.

The event is organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green with help from local community partners.

Proceeds from the races will be going towards organizations dedicated to helping children in the area.

If you’re looking to hop on your soapbox and watch the fun, the All Divisions Race will be Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 a.m. in Phil Moore Park.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green woman killed in wreck on I-165
Lonnie Leonard, 56, and Alexander Leonard, 49, were charged after police in Bowling Green found...
Police: Woman found dead along Gary Avenue was under care of ‘paid caregiver’
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
He stole the man's wallet from a car, then went on a shopping spree!
Crime Stoppers: Thief racks up charges on a stolen debit card
POLICE: Transformer blows at BGJHS, BGMU on scene

Latest News

Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby happening this weekend
Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign
Latest from Washington: Debt ceiling, U.S. support for Ukraine, senator entering Presidential race