Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign; wants to ‘lead with love and compassion’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Democratic Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green as he began his state-wide reelection campaign tour.

Beshear visited Spencer’s Coffee shop on the square along with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to meet with supporters and talk about the importance of the upcoming election in November.

Beshear will face Republican candidate and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who ran an aggressive campaign against his opponents during the republican race.

When asked if he was worried about Cameron’s campaigning, Beshear said he’d leave the decision up to the voters.

“What do you hear from the other side? You hear people stoking fear and division, you hear people try to turn each other against each other, you hear this name calling,” Beshear said. “If you want to wonder why we still see bullying with our kids, it is because some adults are showing them how to do it. I think that people are going to be able to see how we run and who talks about the future verses who talks about the other candidate.”

Beshear said he hopes to continue to “lead with love and compassion” as the fall election approaches.

General election day will be Tuesday, November 7.

