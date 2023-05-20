How to stay safe while riding motorcycles this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a known fact that when the weather warms up, more people hit the roads, and for motorcyclists, this can be the most dangerous time of year.

“Although motorcycle riders here in Kentucky only represent 1% of the collisions, those that die are about 8%,” said UK trauma surgeon Dr. Zachary Warriner.

A startingly statistic for many is, unfortunately, just another day at work for Dr. Warriner. As one of the two-level one trauma centers in the state, UK’s emergency room will see eight times as many patients with injuries from motorcycle accidents this summer season than they did this past winter.

“About 40% of folks we meet here had a helmet on at the time of their accident. Here, with our data, you are twice as likely to have a head injury without a helmet. That ability to reduce that injury and morbidity and disability patients have from a traumatic brain injury is a very easy thing to do,” said Dr. Warriner.

According to the Department of Highway Safety, there have been 29 fatalities from motorcycle crashes between January and today. Seven of those have been in Lexington.

In Kentucky, the universal helmet law was repealed in 1998. So helmets are only required for riders under 21 or who have been licensed for less than a year.

“It’s estimated helmets helped save the lives of 1,800 victims of motorcycle crashes in a year. And if everyone had a helmet on, there could have been another 800 lives saved,” said AAA of the Bluegrass spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says they’re preparing for what they call the “100 deadliest days.”

“We see that most crashes involving motorcycles occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” said Weaver Hawkins.

50% of the patients Dr. Warriner sees will need some type of surgery to survive.

Dr. Warriner also wants to stress the importance of blood donations this time of year. He says they are always in more need at a time when motorcycle and car crashes are so high.

