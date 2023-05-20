Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window

Scottsville Police say they received an alarm call to Fast Cash Gun and Pawn on April 17 and found a broken front glass window.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested for breaking the front glass window of a shop in Scottsville.

On April 17, Scottsville Police say they received an alarm call to Fast Cash Gun and Pawn on E. Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a broken front glass window, but no suspects were present.

Security camera footage revealed a man police identified as Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville, running from the broken glass area.

According to police, Polson admitted that he used a large wrench to break the glass to the structure because he was intoxicated.

An arrest warrant was obtained and he was arrested on Tuesday May 16, charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

