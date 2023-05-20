Tops and Patriots set to resume game two on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, WKU Baseball and No. 17 Dallas Baptist will resume play tomorrow, with the score being 7-5, in the top of the sixth inning in favor of the Patriots.

Play was stopped with Tops shortstop, AJ Fiechter, up to bat with two balls and two outs in the top of the sixth frame.

In the top of the first inning, Lukas Farris clocked his third home run in the past two days, drawing first blood to put the Tops up 2-0. The early advantage did not last long for WKU as Dallas Baptist answered with its first batter of the game leading off with a solo shot to left field, before batting around and crossing four more times to give them a 5-2 lead, forcing Hilltopper starting LHP Devyn Terbrak out of the game after just one inning.

RHP Jack Bennett entered in the bottom of the second and pitched nearly perfect baseball, only allowing one hit in the next 2.0 innings.

Three straight singles with two outs in the top of the fourth inning scored Ricardo Leonett off the bat of AJ Fiechter made it a two-run game at 5-3 while Jack Bennett notched another scoreless inning in the bottom of the frame, getting a full count strikeout with two runners in scoring position.

DBU doubled its lead to 7-3 after a pitch-hit, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, before Kirk Liebert blasted his second home run in as many days in the top half of the fifth to bring it right back to a two-run game at 7-5. That prompted the Patriots to make a pitching change.

Three batters later, AJ Fiechter stepped up to the plate and after two pitches, and that is where the game stands heading into tomorrow.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will resume game two against Dallas Baptist beginning at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20 at Horner Ballpark in Dallas, Texas.

