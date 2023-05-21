BGPD responding to fatal motorcycle wreck
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have confirmed they are responding to a fatal motorcycle collision at Nashville Road and Elrod.
As of 7 p.m., both directions of Nashville Road is down to one lane while police reconstruct the wreck.
According to a social media post, the lane closures will be for a few hours.
Further details have not been released at this time, but we will update the story as information becomes available.
