BGPD responding to fatal motorcycle wreck

Police respond.
Police respond.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have confirmed they are responding to a fatal motorcycle collision at Nashville Road and Elrod.

As of 7 p.m., both directions of Nashville Road is down to one lane while police reconstruct the wreck.

According to a social media post, the lane closures will be for a few hours.

Further details have not been released at this time, but we will update the story as information becomes available.

