Bowling GreenCon brings fandoms together

Those in attendance participated in numerous events including a cosplay contest.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling GreenCon was back in full swing at the National Corvette Museum Saturday.

The convention works to bring the fun of nerd culture that you’d get at your usual comic conventions and combine it with the small town flair of Bowling Green.

Those in attendance could participate in a Super Smash Brothers tournament, a cosplay contest, say hello to some of their favorite voice actors, or walk around to view the various vendors selling goods like stickers and prints.

Though attendees said their favorite part was having a safe space to enjoy comic culture as a community.

“It’s a great culture, it’s a really fun culture and a loving culture,” said Amber Cecil and Joshua Robertson, who have been to four and five Bowling GreenCons prior respectively. “It’s something that we can get [our kids] into and know they’re going to be safe walking around the con, you don’t hear people getting hurt at cons.”

To keep up to date on all things Bowling GreenCon, including when the next one may be coming to town, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This conceptual drawing, last updated on Friday, May 19, 2023, shows redesign plans for the...
Glasgow eyes new city pool, additions to American Legion Park
Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga, is wanted by Metro Police in connection with the rape and...
Suspect remains at large after rape of WKU student in Nashville
Democratic Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green as he began his state-wide...
Gov. Beshear visits Bowling Green during reelection campaign; wants to ‘lead with love and compassion’

Latest News

Bowling GreenCon brings fandoms together
Bowling GreenCon brings fandoms together
Racers compete at 25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby
Racers compete at 25th Annual Flora Templeton Stuart All-American Soap Box Derby
Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window