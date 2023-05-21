Bowling GreenCon brings fandoms together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling GreenCon was back in full swing at the National Corvette Museum Saturday.

The convention works to bring the fun of nerd culture that you’d get at your usual comic conventions and combine it with the small town flair of Bowling Green.

Those in attendance could participate in a Super Smash Brothers tournament, a cosplay contest, say hello to some of their favorite voice actors, or walk around to view the various vendors selling goods like stickers and prints.

Though attendees said their favorite part was having a safe space to enjoy comic culture as a community.

“It’s a great culture, it’s a really fun culture and a loving culture,” said Amber Cecil and Joshua Robertson, who have been to four and five Bowling GreenCons prior respectively. “It’s something that we can get [our kids] into and know they’re going to be safe walking around the con, you don’t hear people getting hurt at cons.”

To keep up to date on all things Bowling GreenCon, including when the next one may be coming to town, visit their website.

