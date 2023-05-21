Dry & sunny weather is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain to shine was the name of the game today with cooler highs topping out in the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be picture-perfect with plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Few shower chances throughout the week

This next week will leave dry conditions throughout the area as a couple of high-pressure systems pass through. Temperatures will gradually rise into the middle 80s by the end of next week. Sunshine will be full-force over the next week and UV indexes are high to extreme for this time of year. Sunburns can occur within 10 minutes or less, so make sure to be mindful of sun exposure!

