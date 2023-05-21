Six Dragons sign letters of intent to play collegiate basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The senior class of the 2023 KHSAA Boys’ Basketball State Championship team is turning their dreams into a reality by signing to further their academic and athletic careers at their respective colleges.

Each player helped lead the Dragons to a State Championship title and a 36-1 record in 2022-2023, the best record in school history.

Whitney averaged 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in his senior season.

Chappelle Whitney signed to attend Auburn University at Montgomery. Whitney averaged 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in his senior season.

Along with being named the State Champ MVP, Whitney was named the Fourth Region Player of the Year and a 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball candidate.

While being a Dragon, Whitney learned the true form of being a teammate and is looking forward to taking that with him as he becomes a Warhawk.

”In the beginning I was more focused on my stats, so when you come to Central you know you’re going to have to let that go and play as one and be a unit. Coach Un proved if you do what he says then you’re going to win and be successful, Whitney said. “I think I really took away sacrificing for the greater good.”

Villafuerte averaged 8.9 points, 2 rebounds, and played in all 37 games his senior season.

Izayiah Villafuerte will attend Centre College.

Villafuerte was a key player for the Dragons offense as the point guard. Head Coach Will Unseld was confident in him leading the team on and off the court.

“Being a part of this group has been amazing. We’ve been together for...feels like forever,” Villafuerte said. “For it to come to an end, to see all my guys get to the next level...we’ve been dreaming about this day. We’ll just cherish it and look back on things and just cherish those moments forever.”

Villafuerte averaged 8.9 points, 2 rebounds, and played in all 37 games his senior season.

Omari Glover, Tayvion Wells and Malik Jefferson commit to Union College

While it wasn’t planned, three of the Dragons are staying together at the next level. Omari Glover, Malik Jefferson, and Tay Wells are attending Union College.

Glover averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 35 games.

“It’s just the continuation to the next level. We know it’s a winning program, so we’re just going up there to contribute and make it happen again,” Glover said.

Jefferson averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and appeared in all 37 games his senior year.

“[I’m looking forward to] all of us being successful for the next four years, hopefully,” Jefferson said.

Wells played in 36 games averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it happened, and it’s a blessing too,” Wells said about how the three of them ended up at Union.

Walkup played in all 37 games where he averaged 12.1 points and 5 rebounds per game and was a huge part of the Dragon’s final two games to win the state champio

Marr Walkup is taking his talents to Olney Central College in Illinois.

“Going through war and all kinds of things with guys for four whole years and getting close with them and knowing, this is the last time being with these guys, it takes a toll on you. I got a little emotional up there. I tried not to.”

Walkup played in all 37 games where he averaged 12.1 points and 5 rebounds per game and was a huge part of the Dragon’s final two games to win the state championship.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.