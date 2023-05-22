400 Mile Yard Sale is set for June 1-4

By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gather your friends and family, fill up your gas tank, and plan out your route because the 400 Mile Yard Sale is quickly approaching.

The Highway 68 event will take place June 1-4.

To help make every mile count, log on to 400Mile.com. It’s the secret to finding precisely what you are looking for. You can sort your personalized map based on the day you are shopping, the area, and the category of items you are looking for.

Also included on the website is Eat, Drink, and Sleep. It’s a listing by county of the unique eateries, coffee shops, and accommodations each town is known for.

“We believe the new 400mile.com will accommodate all your goals in one convenient and easy-to-use location!” beams Director Tara Hall. “Thanks to our wonderful partners across the Bluegrass State, I was able to make a refreshed and redesigned 400mile.com my highest priority in 2022. It IS your treasure map to the 400 Mile Sale.”

For more information, log on to their website or check them out on Facebook at the 400 Mile Yard Sale.

