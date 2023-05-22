Barren Co. native assumes command of Naval Service Training Command

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A native of Austin, Kentucky, in Barren County, has assumed the command of the Naval Service Training Command on board Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois.

According to a news release, Capt. Craig Mattingly’s command starts Monday, May 22.

“This is an exciting day to take command,” said Mattingly. “Developing our future force is the most vital task to undertake for our Navy. I’m proud to join a team committed to this effort and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Mattingly was previously on assignment at the Pentagon, where he served as Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.

NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and Sailors.

This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide.

Mattingly is married to the former Cindy Riddle and is the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Rose Mattingly.

More About Mattingly

Captain Mattingly departed the family dairy farm in 1987 to enlist in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Operator.

He is a 1991 Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) graduate and a 1995 U.S. Naval Academy graduate.

He was designated as a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) in 1997.

He holds a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, Executive Leadership and Management certifications from the University of Notre Dame, is Joint Qualified and an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI.

He has accumulated more than 3,900 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft and served on teams that have received various awards and recognition.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.